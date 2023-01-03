No-trust against speaker, deputy withdrawan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) withdrew on Monday its no-confidence motion against the speaker and deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly. Sources privy to the matter said that the PML-N withdrew the no-confidence motion for failing to complete numbers in the Punjab Assembly, where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s alliance has a clear edge. Sources said despite the efforts of former president Asif Ali Zardari and the PML-N, the number game was not completed, and the no-confidence motion against the speaker and deputy speaker was withdrawn in the name of a change of strategy. It was said that now the PML-N will focus on the vote of confidence to be taken by the Punjab chief minister.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan refuted rumors that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies will not be dissolved, saying that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is clearing out all legal snags. Speaking to journalists on Monday, he iterated, “Assemblies will be dissolved.” He asserted that PTI members in provincial assembly have already expressed their trust in Imran Khan, and those desiring change in loyalties will ‘bite the dust’. He noted that PTI chairman Khan has not said that such thing that assemblies will not be dissolved while such news were a product of rumor mill. “We would dissolve the assemblies as soon as the PTI chairman directs,” the speaker asserted.