Govt does not believe in political victimisation: Ayaz

Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the present government does not believe in political victimization and will not arrest any opponent.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Lahore on Sunday, he said NAB is an autonomous institution, working independently.

Later, talking to the media Ayaz Sadiq said Imran Khan did not initiate any development project and created hurdles in the way of CPEC during his tenure. He said Imran Khan will face defeat in the upcoming general elections. He said Imran Khan badly damaged the country’s economy and created obstacles in its development.

Ayaz Sadiq said PTI Chairman wants NRO which he will never get. He said how can a person be honest who steals from Toshakhana.

The PML-N leader said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government was not engineered by General (retired) Qamar Bajwa, but it was constituted to respond to detestable attitude of Imran Khan.

He said that in the past, fakes cases were registered against PML-N leaders but despite it, none of the leaders switched their loyalties.

He said that General (retired) Bajwa did some bad things such as supporting Imran Khan by political engineering in 2018 general elections.