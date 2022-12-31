Ministerial committee reviews flood schemes

Ministerial Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) on Saturday reviewed plans to stop river erosion in different areas of Punjab.

The MDMC meeting led by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja was held at the Civil Secretariat. Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari and Revenue Minister Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting.

Director General PDMA gave a briefing on nine schemes for protection against erosive action of various rivers in seven districts.

The ministerial committee directed that the irrigation department should conduct a detailed survey and submit a report on the schemes to prevent river erosion.

The meeting was briefed that nine schemes have been estimated at a cost of Rs 953 million in Jhang, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujrat, Hafizabad and Mianwali. Basharat Raja directed to avoid obstructing the natural channels of rivers while constructing dykes. “PDMA should also estimate how many people will benefit from the government schemes”, directed the chair. Raja Basharat also directed to resubmit the revised details within a week.