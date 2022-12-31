Iffat in hot waters over latest dance video

Actress and former supermodel Iffat Omer is a Pakistani who is famous for her social media posts on politics and her opinions. She recently attended one of her close friend s wedding and rocked the dance floor with a wonderful performance. She grooved on Noor Jehan’s famous song “Mundeya Dupatta Chad Mera” with her husband and amused the fans with her killer dance moves. The actor opted to wear a purple lehnga with a pink sleeveless long shirt, heavily embellished with work. She styled her outfit with a pink dupatta and jewellery. She can be seen wearing a party makeup and hair tied in a bun. Whereas her husband chose a black shalwar kameez with a skin shawl. Iffat Omer also shared her clicks from the wedding event on Instagram. As soon as the video went viral, her comments section was filled with negative comments.