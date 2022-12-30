Xi, Benin president exchange congratulations

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged congratulations with President of Benin Patrice Talon on the 50th anniversary of the resumption of the two countries’ diplomatic relations. Xi said that in the past half a century since the resumption of China-Benin diplomatic relations, the two countries have always treated each other in a sincere and friendly fashion, and firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns. At present, Xi said, bilateral relations maintain a sound momentum of development with fruitful cooperation results in various fields, which has brought tangible benefits to their people.

Xi said he cherishes the development of China-Benin relations and stands ready to work with President Talon to deepen cooperation in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road cooperation and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation so as to lift bilateral ties to a new level. For his part, Talon said he is satisfied with the fruitful cooperation between the two countries since the resumption of their diplomatic ties 50 years ago.

Talon added that he is willing to work with President Xi to build a dynamic and stronger bilateral relationship, expressing his belief that the unbreakable Benin-China cooperation will surely achieve greater results.