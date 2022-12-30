China launches space experiment satellite

China on Thursday launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket, using it to place a new experiment satellite in space. The rocket blasted off at 12:43 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China and carried the Shiyan-10 02 satellite to a preset orbit, Xinhua reported.

Shiyan means “experiment” in Chinese. The newly launched Shiyan satellite will be used for in-orbit verification of new space technologies, such as space environment monitoring. It was the 458th flight mission to use a Long March series rocket