PSX loses 523 points, closes at Rs 39,279.4 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 523.48 points, a negative change of 1.32 percent, closing at 39,279.43 against 39,802.91 points on the previous day. A total of 258,454,294 shares were traded during the day as compared to 153,741,052 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 8.508 billion against Rs 5.537 billion on the last trading day. As many as 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 74 of them recorded gains and 260 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 57,893,713 shares at Rs 29.60 per share, Worldcall Telecom with 22,075,499 shares at Rs 1.20 per share and K-Electric with 17,792,500 shares at Rs 2.42 per share. Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 103.19 per share price, closing at Rs1992.86, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Tex with a Rs 37.36 rise in its per share price to Rs1037.50. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 162.75 per share closing at Rs 5415.00, followed by Rafhan Maize with a Rs 122.52 decline to close at Rs 7902.00.