Gold price up by Rs 100 to Rs182,800 per tola

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs100 on Wednesday, reaching an all-time high of Rs182,800 against its sale at Rs182,700 the previous day. The rates of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 85 to Rs 156,721 from Rs156,636 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 143,661 from Rs143,583, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2050 and Rs 1757.54 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $07 to $1803 against its sale at $1810, the association reported.