LHC extends winter holidays in schools in smog-hit Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the extension of winter holidays in schools and colleges of the provincial metropolis for another week to curb smog.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others for directions to curb smog. During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission told the court that a letter had been written to the provincial education department for extension of winter holidays in schools and colleges, as per court directions, but no notification had been issued yet. To a court query, a provincial law officer submitted that the department concerned had been briefed about the court orders, adding that it demanded written orders. As soon as the court issues written orders, its implementation would be ensured, he added.

To which, the court directed for the extension of winter holidays in schools and colleges for another week, adding that the authorities concerned should issue the notification for the purpose.

At this stage, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) counsel submitted that the letters had been issued to the TV channels for running the advertisements about curbing smog.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till January 6 and summoned Punjab Disaster Management Authority director general on the next date of hearing. It is pertinent to mention that the court had ordered the closure of all markets in the provincial metropolis by 10 pm, in a bid to reduce the smog. The court had also ordered the closure of restaurants on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday by 10 p.m and Friday, Saturday and Sunday by 11 p.m, besides the closure of the schools for three-day a week.