Punjab CM launches healthcare projects worth Rs 15b

Under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, work has been started for providing quality healthcare facilities to the people and a total of 26 billion rupees have been allocated for various projects to provide quality healthcare facilities in the province.

In this regard, CM launched projects worth more than 15 billion rupees on Tuesday. The launch ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Office. The CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of numerous projects and noted that the provision of 26 billion rupees to improve health facilities is a record. A Cyberknife machine was being provided to Nishtar Medical University Multan with Rs.1.20 billion. Allied Hospital Faisalabad was provided with 1.25 billion rupees to treat cancer patients with a linear accelerator machine, he noted. A linear accelerator machine will also be installed for cancer patients in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital Gujrat at 1.30 billion rupees, he added.

The CM disclosed that a new cardiology hospital would be built along with the provision of modern machinery in cardiology hospitals in Punjab. Meanwhile, the Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad was being upgraded with 200 additional beds for five billion rupees. Gamma camera electrophysiology equipment and transit time flowmeter were being provided for heart patients as well. The land has been acquired for the expansion of the Institute of Cardiology Wazirabad for Rs.385 million, he cited. He said that a pharmacy was being established in PIC Lahore to supply medicines to the patients. A CT angiography machine and a gamma camera (thallium scan) were being installed in the Institute of Cardiology Lahore at 50 crores. Alongside this, the Chaudhry Anwar Ali Cheema Institute of Cardiology was being established in Sargodha for 6 billion rupees. CT angiography machine and gamma camera (thallium scan) were being provided at Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Institute of Cardiology in Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs.700 million. Mother and child block of 200 beds was being made functional at Lady Willingdon Hospital Lahore at a cost of Rs.5 billion, he further said.

Rs.500 million has been allocated to acquire land for the children’s hospital in Gujrat; the CM said and added that a modern radiotherapy unit was being established in Children’s Hospital Lahore with 2 billion rupees. A medicine store was being constructed in Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital Gujrat with 390 million rupees, he added. Modern operation theatres, a 10-bed ICU and a laundry would also be constructed in Gujrat Teaching Hospital.

The CM said that the old block of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore will be upgraded at a cost of 200 million rupees. Residential flats will also be constructed for Ganga Ram Hospital’s supervisory staff. He said that Bashir Ahmad Auditorium has been built in Punjab Institute of Neurosciences for 5 crores 75 rupees while the scope of the Punjab Thalassemia Program was also being expanded and 346 million rupees have been allocated for this purpose.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi remarked that the funds of 26 billion for providing the best treatment facilities are a gift from the public government. The government has worked at a fast pace to develop the health sector on modern lines for 4 months, he maintained; he said and felicitated the Provincial Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and her team for providing quality health facilities.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dept gave a briefing about health projects.

