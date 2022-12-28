Work on four new tertiary hospitals in progress in KP: CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that work on revamping District Headquarters (DHQs) Hospitals and the establishment of four new tertiary hospitals are also in progress.

These projects, once completed, will provide quality healthcare facilities to people on their doorsteps, he added. He was chairing a progress review meeting on the project regarding the extension and up-gradation of Naseerullah Babar Hospital, Peshawar, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

MPAs Asif Khan and Malik Wajid, higher authorities of health and food departments, and other relevant officials attended the meeting. Matters regarding the transfer of land, feasibility, and tendering of the project were discussed in detail. The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to complete all requirements for initiation of physical work on the extension and up-gradation of Naseerullah Babar Hospital in Peshawar, including the transfer of proposed land to the health department as well as the completion of its feasibility study.

He termed the project of great importance in view of the increasing population in the provincial capital, adding that the government is working under a well-devised strategy, keeping in view the public needs and requirements of the near future. Completion of the ongoing development initiatives to this effect will bring forth an effective network of service delivery in the province, he added. The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to immediately move a summary for transferring the proposed land to the health department so as to get the matter approved by the provincial cabinet on a priority basis.