Shoaib, Barkatullah secure place in top national tennis ranking

PESHAWAR: The two promising national ranking players – Shoaib Khan of PAF and Barkatullah of Police have recorded stunning performances in the recently held five different tournaments at national and international levels.

According to the results of the competitions held in November and December, Shoaib Khan is now No.2 in the national tennis ranking, while Barkatullah has come to the sixth position, Yousaf Khan Khalil of PAF is in the 5th position.

Talking to media persons, Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil said that Shoaib Khan of PAF and Barkatullah of KP Police won the gold medals in doubles in the national competitions held in Shahryar Malik National Championship in Lahore recently.

Shoaib Khan was the runner-up in the singles competition, while Barkatullah won the semi-final in the men’s singles. Shoaib Khan and Barkatullah in Doubles in Tariq Rahim National Championship Lahore won the gold medal for which he was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 175,000. Shoaib Khan was the runner-up in the Men’s singles while Barkatullah played in the quarter-final of the Federal Cup Tennis Tournament on the PTF Islamabad court. Shoaib Khan won the Men’s singles final. Shoaib Khan and Barkatullah were runners-up in the doubles events, Shoaib Khan won the gold medal in the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Tennis Tournament Islamabad and Barkatullah won the gold medal in the Men’s singles quarter-final.

In these competitions, Yousaf Khan Khalil and Hira Ashiq of PAF won the gold medal in doubles. Shoaib Khan was the runner-up in Men’s singles in the Begum Kulsoom Saifullah Khan Tennis Tournament held in Islamabad.

Aqeel Khan won the trophy. In the doubles competitions, Pakistan champions Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan also won the titles. Barkatullah and Shoaib Khan were the runners-up in the Serena National Tennis Championship.

Umar Ayaz Khalil also lauded Senior Vice President KP Tennis Association Dr. Farhat Abbas for organizing more tournaments like Chairman KP Tennis Association Dr. Tahir, President KP Tennis Association DIG Saleem Marwat and expressed the hope that the two players would give more such performances in the future and would become the top ranking players at national and international levels.