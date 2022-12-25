Elahi to take vote of confidence soon

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that the party leadership has decided that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will take a vote of confidence and soon a delegation would meet the PML-Q leader to fix a date in this regard, a private TV channel reported. Addressing the media outside former prime minister Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, he said that Imran Khan called a meeting of senior leadership of PTI in Punjab and a decision has been made that CM Elahi will take vote of confidence. “A delegation of ours will meet Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and fix the date [for vote of confidence]. All our members of Punjab Assembly will give vote of confidence to Pervaiz Elahi,” he added. Fawad said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) has said that we can take vote of confidence whenever we like. Talking about a recent meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, he said that there will be no gain for opponents from such meetings rather, he added, they may benefit PTI.

Fawad requested Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to not discuss the economy. “It is like Modi is talking about liberalism. They should listen to their finance minister first who will tell them in what condition the economy is in,” he added. He said that terrorism should not have reached Islamabad, which had almost ended during PTI’s tenure. “Pakistan will have to pay the price of instability in Afghanistan… our relations with Afghanistan have been damaged,” he maintained. Lashing out at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for ‘destroying’ Pakistan’s foreign policy, Fawad said that the cabinet is only focusing on foreign visits and elimination of their corruption cases. “There will be no stability in Pakistan until general elections are held.”

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal said that “thieves” were imposed upon the nation via a ‘foreign conspiracy’. “For the last seven months, the poor man has been struck by rising levels of inflation whereas the rulers are busy in finding ways to get rid of their cases,” he added. He said that the vote of confidence by Elahi would be taken before the court’s verdict is announced, adding that PTI wanted the elections to be held after the dissolution of assemblies.