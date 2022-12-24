The Christ of Christmas

Christmas is uniquely an attractive event since more than two thousand years because of Christ who was born on that day. The amazing events that took place on and around the birth of Jesus Christ have never been repeated in history.

Think about the amazing star that appeared to the wise men of the East. They were among the most intelligent, educated and intellectual human beings of that time. They were specialists in studying the stars and celestial bodies. God put a special star that somehow communicated to the wise men that an amazing king was born in the world. The star started to move towards the small town of Bethlehem where Jesus Christ was born. Bethlehem is close to Jerusalem. The special star motivated and wonderfully captured the attention of the wise men so much that they followed it for hundreds of kilometers to see the newborn King. The star was an amazing “global positioning system” (GPS) that really brought them exactly to the place where Christ was born. When these wise, dignified and mature men of stature saw Jesus they bowed down in awe and worshipped Him. They also presented precious gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh (Matthew 2 verse 11).

“Look at Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ! She was a godly young virgin when she received the divine message through Gabriel the angel of the Living God. He said she would give birth to a boy by the power of the Holy Spirit. The boy would be called the Son of God, the King whose kingdom will never end.”(Luke 1:33ff)

It is so amazing that it sounds like a fairy tale, but it is now a central part of our history. In spite of all the possible challenges Mary said “Yes” to the Word of God and as a result of that yes, we have Christmas!

What about the amazing experience of the Christmas shepherds? On a walking distance of Bethlehem, the shepherds were keeping watch over their flocks at night when an angel appeared to them. They were suddenly surrounded by the shining glory of God.

Jesus came in the world to provide salvation to all the human beings of all generations.

Naturally they were terrified, but the angel said to them, “Don’t be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. Today, in the town of David (Bethlehem) a Savior is born. He is Christ (the Messiah), the Lord. This will be a sign to you. You will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a manger.” (Luke 2: 8-11). After this message, a huge number of angels joined the first angel and the shepherds heard them sing with joy the following song:

“Glory to God in the highest heaven and on earth peace to those on whom His favor rests.”

(Luke 2:14)

The shepherds heard the amazing song of Christmas, a song of peace, a song of hope. Besides, they heard the true identity of Jesus Christ that He was the Savior of the world which was waiting for Christ, the Messiah, and the Lord of all. It was exciting and inspiring for the shepherds and equally important for us all today in 2022. The shepherds hurriedly walked to Bethlehem where they found Jesus in a manger wrapped in clothes as the angel had said. Their hearts were filled with glorious joy and praise and boldness of faith. It was a new day for them in their lives. They were changed forever after meeting and knowing the Christ of Christmas.

It can happen to us when we also will find and know Christ Jesus and discover Him personally who He truly is! The important question is where can we find him today? It is possible for anybody to discover Jesus in the Bible – the Living Word of God.

According to the angel, the Christ of Christmas is:

1) The Savior: “Jesus” is also the name which God gave to Mary and Joseph, her fiancée then, through the angel Gabriel at different times. (Luke 1:31; Matthew 1:21).

Jesus literally means, “God who saves.” Jesus came in the world to provide salvation to all the human beings of all generations. “Savior” in the Biblical context is someone who saves, preserves, brings to safety and security, saves from the eternal damage of hell that man is facing, who forgives sins and transforms a person by bringing a new life into his or her heart. He saves the one who personally believes or trusts in Him, and He delivers from spiritual, social and material poverty. The Savior brings joy in one’s heart, delivers from depression, sickness, loneliness, fears, demonic powers and a sense of guilt.

Jesus did that by dying for us and taking our sins and judgment on Himself on the cross. He died in our place so we would not need to face eternal death. However, to prove that it was true, He powerfully rose from the dead out of the grave on the third day with a glorious immortal body. He is alive today!

2) The Christ: It means the one who was anointed by the Holy Spirit. He was the Messiah whom the Jews were waiting for and expecting to be delivered from their enemies. Christ was the King who was full of the power of the Holy Spirit. He provided the way of deliverance from our greatest enemy, the devil and his demons. He defeated them all and the sin on the cross and crushed death and the fear of death when He rose from the dead. Yet, He will establish His eternal kingdom politically, socially and spiritually forever at His Second coming. That is why the Bible says He is coming back soon. (Revelation 22:12; Acts 1:11).

3) The Lord: Lord is “kyrios” in the Greek language, which means a person absolute ownership rights, a Master exercising full rights. The Bible calls Jesus “The King of kings, the Lord of lords.” (Revelation 19:16). Jesus Himself says:

“Do not be afraid. I am

the First and the Last. I am the Living one;

I was dead, and now, look,

I am alive for ever and ever!

And I hold the keys of death and hell.”

(Revelation 1: 17-18).

This is the Christ of Christmas who is calling us to His amazing world of love, peace and joy. Merry Christmas and happy New Year to you all!

The writer is the Principal (Full Gospel Assemblies, Bible College)