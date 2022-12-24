Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two weeks

The District Administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two weeks, with immediate effect in the backdrop of a suicide bomb attack early Friday. According to a notification issued here, the district magistrate ICT under Section 144 of CrPC prohibited all kinds of corner meetings, jalsa, public gatherings and congregation in the Federal Capital, especially in the wake of upcoming local government elections. It said recent threat alerts issued by Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and attack on Police in the Federal Capital, the security of ICT has been beefed up to obviate the threats. Thus immediate prevention and speedy remedy were required, and directions appearing were necessary to protect public life and property.