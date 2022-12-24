Mahira spends 38th birthday interacting with ‘the most special blessing’ of her life

Superstar Mahira Khan turned 38 on Wednesday and the actor is overwhelmed and grateful for all the love she has received on her birthday.

Taking to Twitter, she assured fans and well-wishers that she’s been reading and watching all the love being sent to her on her big day. From praising song choices in fan edits to personally thanking organisations for choosing her as ambassador, the Bol actor didn’t let any wish go unnoticed.

“I’m reading it all.. watching it all, receiving it all, the love and all the wishes. I feel blessed beyond what I can put into words. Grateful for all of you. Alhumdulillah. Always and forever,” she tweeted.

While her Instagram Stories were full of wishes from fellow co-stars, directors and colleagues from the Pakistani entertainment fraternity and beyond, the Raees star also replied to a lot of wishes from fans and companies she has worked with on the bird app.

A fan wished her with a throwback video of Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan praising the diva. “Like a wise man once said, ‘Mahira, Mahira hai.’ Happy birthday to the biggest blessing of my life,” they tweeted.

The self-obsessed but humble star quipped, “How can he be wrong?” with a wink face. Mahira then extended her love to her fans by calling them her “biggest, most special blessing.”

A fan’s video-wish; a montage of Mahira’s work throughout the years, made the diva emotional. Thanking the fan, she said the video made her relive and cherish the “journey” she has lived with her fans.

A fan also shared a glimpse of her from the Hum Awards with the song Ve Mahiya Tere Vekhan Nu playing in the background. Mahira replied, “I love this song but I love you more!”

The UNHCR tagged her in a post that read, “Happy birthday Mahira Khan! Thank you for your tireless work advocating for refugees in Pakistan. Have an amazing day and looking forward to our continued collaboration on behalf of people in need.”

The actor responded, “Thank you, for choosing me!” with a smiling emoji. On the work front, Mahira was last seen in the global blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbassi, Humaima Malick, Faris Shafi and more.