Sarah Khan’s pictures with Alyana are just adorable

Sarah Khan melted hearts again with a picture gallery of her with her daughter Alyana Falak on the social media application Instagram.

Sarah Khan, the wife of celebrity Falak Shabir, shared the viral pictures on her profile. She was holding Alyana in the adorable mother-daughter clicks.

Netizens showered their love on her latest social media post.

“Mama daughter duo….MashaAllah?” a netizen wrote. Another stated, “May you live long to take care of Alyana?”

A third user said: May you live long to take care Protect and Love Alyana?”. A fourth netizen found the baby exactly like her mother.

For the unversed, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021. The celebrity couple celebrated her first birthday earlier this year with an eye-catching Barbie-themed party.

It is pertinent to mention that they have millions of Instagram followers. Their fans are treated to pictures and videos of their family moments and professional endeavours.