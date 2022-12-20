Rupee loses 18 paisas against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 18 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 225.12 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 231.8 and Rs 234.1 respectively. The price of the euro was decreased by 51 paisa and closed at Rs 238.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.34, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained 10 paisa to close at Rs1.70, whereas a decrease of 76 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 273.70 as compared to its last closing of Rs 274.46. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs 61.29 and Rs 59.85 respectively.