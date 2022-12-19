PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 330 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 330.66 points, a negative change of 0.80 percent, closing at 40,970.82 against 41,301.48 points on the previous day.

A total of 142,576,639 shares were traded during the day as compared to 139,659,870 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.811 billion against Rs 4.167 billion on the last trading day. As many as 317 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 82 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 29,018,337 shares at Rs 30.68 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 12,444,055 shares at Rs 1.23 per share and Hascol Petrol with 9,454,500 shares at Rs 6.09 per share. Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 98 per share price, closing at Rs 1548, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 55 rise in its per share price to Rs 1270. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 591 per share closing at Rs 8165.00 followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 140.72 decline to close at Rs 5340.28.