FMs of Pakistan, Indonesia ink MoU on setting up JMC

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Indonesia on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) aimed at driving bilateral engagement and cooperation. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi inked the document as they met in Bali. The two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations, discussed regional and international situation and agreed to stay engaged. Foreign Minister Bilawal also met Foreign Minister of Bosnia Herzegovina Dr Bisera Turkovic and discussed mutual collaboration through high-level exchanges, trade and mechanisms of bilateral cooperation. They agreed on amplifying magnitude of bilateral cooperation in areas that will translate into tangible outcomes.