Business community concerned over deteriorating law & order situation

The businessmen community raised questions over the law and order situation in the district where robbers are looting people even in broad day light.

A delegation led by Dr Khurram Tariq, the President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry met the City Police Officer Khalid Hamdani on Wednesday and expressed their serious reservations over the surging street crimes in the district. The FCCI President said that industrialists of Khurrianwala, Millat Industrial Estate, Small Industrial Estate, Samundri Road and Maqbool Road are feeling insecure. Similarly, he said the businessmen living in Madina Town and other nearby localities are also not secure.

Efforts must be made to stop crimes in such localities and industrial areas, he added.

He expressed concern over the immature transfers of police officers those are delaying the timely completion of security related projects adding to the public woes. The chamber had devised a strategy to install cameras for electronic surveillance, however, the project could not be materialized due to the immature transfer of former Regional Police Officer Dr Moin Masood. Talking about the traffic affairs in the district, Dr Tariq said traffic officials were not performing their duties efficiently rather the wardens remained busy in the challaning instead of regulating the traffic. He said condition of traffic signals was also not satisfactory.

Dr Tariq stressed the need for improving the law and order and traffic affairs vowing the businessmen community would cooperate with the police to restore peace and tranquility in the district. Briefing the delegation, the CPO said that Faisalabad police is implementing a three-point program to improve the law and order situation. Police response time and availability is also being ensured to improve the police image. He said the aim of the program is to adopt modern policing system by getting rid of the traditional police station culture.

The program will not only improve the law and order situation but also earn a goodwill for the police department as well, the CPO added. He said surveillance of different roads including Jhuram Road, Sargodha Road, Jhang Road, Sattiana Road, Samundri Road and other thoroughfares had also been increased to mitigate the crimes.

The CPO said under the law of corporate companies, the institutions are bound to spend half to one percent on security. He said police would try to use this money for betterment of the citizens of Faisalabad. He said that if businessmen and industrialists spend this money professionally in collaboration with the police, it will not only improve the law and order situation but also reduce the burden on the police. Other members of the FCCI also expressed their reservations in the meeting and urged police head to improve the situation. PR