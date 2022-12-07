Imran condemns sealing of Centaurus mall by ‘PDM mafia’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned the incumbent government’s move to seal Centaurus mall owned by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier, who ‘censured’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not highlighting the sacrifices of Kashmiris in a speech. According to the former premier, the “mafia” Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) actions suggested that there was a “law of the jungle in Pakistan since [the] last eight months” after the PTI’s removal through a no-confidence motion. Imran furthered that the action sent “negative signals to Kashmiris too”. Posing a question for the country’s judges, he asked if they were indeed the “upholders of the law”. The PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also took to his Twitter handle to comment on the event. Fawad claimed that Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas stood on his seat during PM Shehbaz’s speech and recorded a protest against Pakistan’s weak stance on Kashmir. “After this event, first his [AJK premier’s] car was stopped in Mangala, and today his business Centaurs Mall in Islamabad has been sealed,” he stated. Fawad claimed that “such a fascist and undemocratic government had never been seen in the history of Pakistan” and questioned what message was being sent to occupied Kashmir if such actions were taken after the AJK PM protested.