Series of search, combing ops ongoing: CCPO Lahore

Lahore police have conducted 1,213 search and combing operations so far this year to ensure the provincial capital’s peace and security. This was stated by the Lahore police spokesperson today. The spokesperson stated that during these search operations, 33,047 houses, 16,121 tenants, and 115,522 individuals have been checked. Under the tenancy act, actions have been taken against 286 individuals. During the operations, 85 proclaimed offenders were apprehended, 21 drug cases were registered, and 44 individuals were taken into custody under the 55/109 CrPC. The spokesperson further mentioned that 52 cases of illegal weapons and 09 cases of gambling have been registered. The records of individuals were checked at 30 hotels, 74 hostels, 65 factories, and 1,837 shops during the search operations. Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the series of search and combing operations are ongoing. He directed police teams to increase patrolling in sensitive areas and supervise officers to oversee operations. The CCPO added that search operations will be conducted around cricket stadiums and residential areas of international cricketers on a daily basis. He issued directions to curb gambling, illegal weapons, street crimes and apprehend individuals involved in committing crimes in accordance with the zero-tolerance policy.