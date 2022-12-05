Noodle the TikTok “Bones or No Bones” dog dies at 14

Noodle, the geriatric pug who shot to social media stardom for his beloved “bones or no bones” ritual, has died at the age of 14, according to his owner, Jonathan Graziano. In a tearful update posted to his TikTok and Instagram on Dec. 3, Jonathan shared that the pup passed away the day before, calling the loss “incredibly difficult.”

“It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive,” he said in the video. “Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness.”

Jonathan shared that Noodle-who he adopted seven years ago-died at home in his owner’s arms. Despite the heartbreak, Jonathan thanked their fans for their love and support, noting that the pug “made millions of people happy.”

“He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can,” he said. “What a run. Thank you for loving him, thank you for embracing us.”

In the clip’s caption, Jonathan said it has “been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years,” and called his dog, “the sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be.”

In 2021, the dog lover began posting viral videos of his pug’s mood each morning to TikTok. In the clips, Jonathan would sit Noodle upright to see if the pug could stand on his own. If he could, it was considered a “bones day,” which became an internet code for a day to get out of bed and make the most of your day. However, if Noodle flopped back over, it was a “no bones day”-a sign that it’s best to take it easy and spend the day being kind to yourself.

“A bones day is a day where you just have to go after your ambition or a task you were outing off,” Jonathan explained during an appearance on TODAY in 2021. “A no bones day is a day when you just permission to wear soft clothes, self-care, take a bath.”

Over four million followers tuned in to see whether Noodle had “bones or no bones” for the day. In June, Jonathan released the children’s picture book Bones or No Bones, which instantly became a no. 1 New York Times bestseller.

“Noodle has brought joy to so many people online. I can’t believe it,” Jonathan shared with TODAY. “This ‘no bones’ video is something that I would just do as a silly little ritual for us in the morning to check in and see how he was doing. And then it took off. People starting using it as a forecast for how their day was going to go and I leaned into it.” The author added, “We all need a little positivity right now.”