Humayun Saeed takes part in preparation of Ghilaf-e-Ka’aba

He is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah where he had the privilege of participating in the preparation of the shroud of the Ka’aba. His fans congratulated him for getting this opportunity.

Humayun and his wife are frequently sharing pictures on social media. Additionally, they have personalised prayer mats bearing their names. When Humayun was travelling from Medina to Makkah, he shared his photos with the world. Moreover, he shared images of Masjid-e-Nabwi and Masjidul Haram.