Dialogue or Dissolution

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday invited the PDM-led government to talk over the possibility of early general elections and warned that if they dissolved the assemblies in two provinces, around 66% of Pakistan would have to vote for by-polls.

“Give us a date for elections or we will dissolve the KP and Punjab assemblies,” Khan said in a video address to the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party from his Lahore residence in Zaman Park. “Considering all this, I have decided that either this will happen that they sit with us [and decide a date for the polls or] imagine that there will be an election in almost 66 per cent of Pakistan – in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab – if we dissolve the assemblies.”

The former PM said PML-Q, a key ally of PTI in Punjab, is standing by his party and added that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi assured him that the provincial legislature would be dissolved on his call.

He said PTI’s demand for early general elections was the part and parcel of the PTI’s resolve to shore up the country’s economy as the party was totally focused on bringing Pakistan back to its feet.

Khan said the whole world was saying “Pakistan is galloping towards default”. “Remittances have started falling, tax collection is shrinking, default risks are growing higher and higher, while Ishaq Dar is sitting silent in a corner.”

He said economic stability was tied to political stability and there was no other way around it. “No elections, no political stability in the country,” Khan declared, adding that the coalition government was not willing to consider snap polls because they know they would be wiped out.

The PTI chief lamented that despite their attempts, the PDM “did not even mention elections”. “They are scared that as soon as an election takes place, they will be beaten.” Imran bashed the government for having “no roadmap” to take the country out of the current economic situation. He said their roadmap was to “end cases of their thefts worth Rs 1,100 billion and somehow disqualify us to move us out of their way”.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that PTI’s Punjab parliamentary party meeting has approved the decision to dissolve the provincial assembly. “[Punjab] Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has given mandate to Imran Khan to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. The date of dissolution will be decided by Imran Khan,” he said while addressing the media in Lahore following the PTI’s Punjab parliamentary meeting.

Elaborating on PTI’s offer for talks, Fawad said they have offered the government to hold negotiations to find a way out of the prevailing political and economic uncertainty. “If you don’t want to hold elections then tell us the solution. Economic situation is deteriorating. The government should devise a framework to steer the country out of crises,” he remarked. The PTI ministers and lawmakers concurred with the party’s move to dissolve assemblies as they believed that decision is in the interest of Pakistan, he added. Likewise, Fawad said the PTI’s K-P leadership also supported Imran’s decision to leave the “corrupt system” by dissolving assemblies.