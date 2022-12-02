Dar and team have taken country to brink of default : Cheema

Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government Musarat Jamshed Cheema in a statement on account of alarming price-hike prevailing in the country stated that those who toppled the government of Imran Khan by making a false pretext on inflation afterwards themselves caused massive price-hike in the country. The conspicuous decrease in oil prices in the international market and denying its benefits to the masses is a living example of their corruption. In the month of March the price of petrol was 120 dollar per barrel in the international market which has now decreased to 85 dollars per barrel. The masses were getting petrol at Rs. 150 per litre in the month of March during current year and now they are getting at Rs. 224 per litre.

She said that Ishaq Dar before returning to the country ran a false campaign in the media that he would bring revolution in the economy adding that such a revolution which his leader brought in Pakistan the same he has brought in the economy. Ishaq Dar and his number 2 team have taken the country to the brink of default. The masses after hike in the prices of petrol and electricity are in great distress due to unscheduled gas load shedding. Musarat Jamshed Cheema underscored that those snatching away meals from the mouth of the poor would face a historic defeat in the next elections. Dummy prime minister is spending public money only on his luxuries, comforts and on foreign tours.

She highlighted that the regime change operation proved to be worst for the economy. During the first four months of current fiscal year remittances were reduced to nine percent and the inflation rate in the country is at the highest level owing to 25 percent increase. Negative growth rate was witnessed in the large scale manufacturing while GDP growth rate was decreased to 2.6 percent and 16 percent decrease was recorded in the tax collection. During the current tenure of Shehbaz Sharif the fiscal deficit increased to Rs. 809 billion from 84 percent. Musarat Jamshed Cheema maintained that during the tenure of Imran Khan Government the inflation rate was at 8.7 percent during the first four months of the previous fiscal year. While the growth rate of large scale manufacturing was at 10.2 percent. Increase in the exports was recorded at 20 percent and foreign direct investment was 726 billion dollars. The tax collection rate during the tenure of PTI government was more than 25 percent.