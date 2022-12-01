Corruption has widely been accepted by society: DG NAB

Director General NAB Balochistan Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday deplored that due to a decline in social values, corruption has widely been accepted in the society. “In order to revive our golden values, we have to fight back and create abhorrence against the menace of corruption. He made these remarks while addressing a concluding ceremony of the inter-college contests jointly organized by the education department and NAB Balochsitan here at Government Degree College Quetta Cant. Secretary Colleges and Technical Education Hafiz Abdul Majid, Director NAB Balochistan Mohammad Rafiq Memon, Director Colleges Siraj Kakar and students hailing from far-flung areas of the province attended the ceremony. DG NAB Balochistan said that corruption has damaged the very fabric of society. “To bring positive changes, youth could be the game changer.”

“National Accountability Bureau is working under a three-pronged strategy i.e. awareness, prevention and enforcement to eradicate corruption from the country,” he said, adding that today’s ceremony is part of the awareness regime. Terming the youth a real asset of the country, he said that with the support of the education department, youth is being engaged in positive activities which surely will pave the way for corruption free Pakistan.

DG lauded the sentiments of the students against the scourge of corruption as saying sentiments of the students in their speeches prove the fact that the teachers in the educational institutions are performing their role well.

Referring to 33-C of the NAO 1999, DG NAB Zafar Iqbal said that under the prevention regime, NAB is striving hard to bring reforms in the rules of the government department. “With the efforts of the NAB several loopholes in the government rules causing corruption have been identified,” he said, adding that after implementation on NAB recommendation, corruption may be controlled to a great extent in government departments. Director General NAB Balochistan while expressing regret over the degradation of values said that in the past, there were strong feelings of hatred against corruption, which have been forgotten with the passage of time. Director NAB Balochistan Mohammad Rafiq Memon on the occasion said that the sentiments expressed by the students in their speeches should be adopted in their practical life as well. Appreciating the efforts of the education department, he said that with the efforts of the education department, students from across the province have proved their flair.