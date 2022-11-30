Gold price settles at Rs 161,600 per tola

Gold price in Pakistan extended gains on Tuesday as subdued rupee value boosted the precious metal’s appeal in the local and international markets. Data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) showed that the price of gold rose by Rs300 per tola and Rs258 per 10 grams to settle at Rs161,600 and Rs138,546, respectively. While the slightly weaker rupee is supporting gold at the moment, interest rate hikes weighed on gold prices which restricted the gains. The yellow metal is considered a hedge against higher inflation and a safe store of value in times of economic and political uncertainty. However, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal which restricted the gains today. Gold price in the local market is heading towards its all-time high of Rs162,500 per tola recorded on July 28. In the international market, the price of the yellow metal declined by $3 per ounce settling at $1,756 following hawkish comments from Fed officials James Bullard and John Williams. The precious commodity’s rates in Pakistan are around Rs2,000 below the cost compared to the rate in the Dubai market.