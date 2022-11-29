Asad Umar wants apex court to be ‘proactive’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Monday for how long the Supreme Court (SC) would play the role of a silent spectator over violation of human rights, a private TV channel reported. In a statement on Twitter, the PTI general secretary opened up about the recent arrest of PTI leader Azam Swati and the judicial approach on the matter. He said the SC in a decision had made it clear that only a single FIR could be lodged against one particular allegation, so on what basis a dozen FIRs were filed against Mr Swati, he said. He urged the court to consider the true essence of justice and not to stay mum on the violation of human rights in the country. He warned the oppressors that truth could not remain concealed for long as history revealed everything.