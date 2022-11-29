HACPL sponsoring scholarships to students in remote areas

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited has always encouraged that education is for all. Therefore, HACPL pledged to sponsor students in the remote areas of Pakistan with scholarships.

In a ceremony on November 07, 2022, held in M/s. Aligarh School, Manga Mandi, Lahore HACPL donated Rs1 million to “M/s. Tehzibul Akhlaq Trust” NGO. Notable attendees joined the ceremony. Maqsood-Ur-Rehman Rehmani, Company Secretary and Vice President of Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited, handed over the donation cheque to Dr. Ms. Hamala Shaheen Khalid (Honorary Secretary General of M/s. Tehzibul Akhlaq Trust).

While addressing the attendees, Maqsood-Ur-Rehman Rehmani expressed the evident support and tireless efforts by Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited for the community under the head of CSR. Moreover, Maqsood-Ur-Rehman Rehmani highlighted the importance of education and this initiative of HACPL supporting the education of underprivileged students from remote areas of Pakistan. Maqsood-Ur-Rehman Rehmani continued to stress that these students are the future of Pakistan and providing them with quality education and opportunities like that of HACPL initiative will help them to support Pakistan in the future.