Thailand’s Boonma wins second Asian Tour title in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Thailand’s Danthai Boonma won his second Asian Tour title when he triumphed at the US$400,000 Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open in Dhaka on Sunday. Boonma carded a three-under-par 68 in the final round at Kurmitola Golf Club to finish 13 under par on 271, one shot fewer than his playing partner and compatriot Kosuke Hamamoto. Hamamoto, the overnight leader, was searching for his maiden Asian Tour title but slipped back when he could only manage a 70 on the final day. Third-placed Rattanon Wannasrichan, two shots further back, ensured a clean sweep of the top three positions for Thailand. Local favourite and two-time Asian Tour winner Siddikur Rahman closed with a 70 to finish in a group of four players tied for fourth. “I’m so excited about my second win on the Asian Tour,” said an ecstatic Danthai, whose maiden Asian Tour win came at the World Classic Championship at Laguna National in Singapore in 2015. Danthai, who bagged prize money of $72,000, started the day one shot behind Hamamoto but a run of three consecutive birdies going into the turn gave him a lead he never relinquished. Defending champion Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand finished joint 42nd. The tournament has been part of the Asian tour since 2015 but was not held in the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Asian Tour heads to its season-ending event next week, the US$1.5 million BNI Indonesian Masters at Royale Jakarta Golf Club, from December 1-4.