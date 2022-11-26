The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to stage its power show in Rawalpindi today (Saturday), despite the security warnings issued by the intelligence agencies.

PTI on Friday got permission for its public gathering in the garrison city but changed the venue from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road.

PTI Chief Imran Khan will join his workers and ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march participants in Rawalpindi where he will address a “mammoth” public meeting at Murree Road.

میری زندگی کو خطرات ہیں اور زخمی ہونے کے باوجود قوم کے لیے راولپنڈی جا رہا ہوں، میری قوم میرے لیے پنڈی آئے گی۔ چئیرمین عمران خان pic.twitter.com/02Cfss9s2R — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 26, 2022

Imran Khan will reach Pindi via helicopter from Lahore which will land at the ground of Agriculture University Rawalpindi. According to Khan, he will reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi today.

Moreover, PTI rallies from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan will gather on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in their respective areas before leaving for Rawalpindi to attend the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march.

The Rawalpindi administration has made foolproof security arrangements for the PTI public meeting. Over 8,000 police officials have been deployed for security of the PTI workers and leaders during the public gathering.

However, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to postpone his party’s long march in Rawalpindi.

Rana Sanaullah said that all intelligence agencies had issued security threats against the party and its chief regarding Nov 26 rally in Rawalpindi. Rana Sanaullah warned extremist parties might carry out terrorist attacks on PTI’s long march.

He said the government has sent a letter, detailing the threats to the PTI long march in Rawalpindi tomorrow, to party leader Asad Umar.

“I request you to look into it,” he said at a press conference on Friday, stating that if Umar wanted to verify the threats “he can sit with the agency representatives”.

“Security agencies have already issued a red alert in the city. Your own life is also under threat,” the interior minister stated.