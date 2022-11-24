Pakistan slams deteriorating HR situation in IIOJK

Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Responding to a question at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has not seen any improvement in the situation in IIOJK as it remains under military siege and Indian oppression continues unabated there. She said carrying on with their spree of extrajudicial killings, last week the Indian occupation forces killed two Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Islamabad and Shopian districts of the IIOJK. She said Indian occupation forces are also engaged in killing innocent youth while in their custody. “We are also deeply concerned about the welfare of Kashmiri political prisoners including APHC leaders and human rights defenders,” said the spokesperson. She said India must end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders. Responding to another question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Chaman border crossing has been opened after having border flag meetings with the Afghan authorities to facilitate trade and pedestrian traffic. She said we are in contact with the Afghan authorities to resolve issues between the two countries.