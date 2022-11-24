Achieving Better Public Health

Globally, public health is in a state of decline. With diets that comprise processed and packaged foods, a lack of exercise, no work-life balance, disordered sleep cycles, rising pollution, and several other harmful habits, the resulting unhealthy lifestyle is not a very shocking thing for most of us. However, it is still a major health hazard. Among all the things plaguing our health and well-being, smoking is one of the concerning habits and is also the world’s leading cause of avoidable premature mortality. It is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than eight million people a year, including around 1.2 million deaths from exposure to second-hand smoke.

Scientists, health authorities and governments alike have been working to devise strategies to curb harm caused by smoking. Though efforts to control tobacco harm have been going on since long before, most conventional strategies have not been very successful. Fortunately, as a result of rigorous research and testing, several new technologies and pragmatic solutions have been introduced to lessen health risks for smokers. Smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes, which are scientifically designed to eliminate toxic cigarette smoke, are among the technologies that are helping smokers who would otherwise continue to smoke, to lower the harm caused by cigarettes. Quitting smoking is the best way to restore health for smokers, but for adults who continue to smoke, switching to a less harmful alternative can prove to be a significant measure to lessen health risks. E-cigarettes, vapes, heated tobacco products (HTPs), snus and nicotine pouches are some of the products that are specifically designed to eliminate the burning of tobacco and can therefore be used as a lower-risk alternative to cigarettes for those who would otherwise continue to use tobacco and nicotine products.

E-cigarettes and vapes contain e-liquid, instead of tobacco, so that the burning of tobacco and the release of resultant tobacco smoke is avoided. Heated tobacco products on the other hand work on a heat-not-burn principle and only heat the tobacco to a certain extent, thus, eliminating combustion. Snus is a chewable and smoke-free form of tobacco while nicotine pouches do not contain tobacco at all. These products, although not completely risk-free, are less harmful substitutes to cigarettes and many are scientifically proven to have considerably fewer negative effects on the health of their users as compared to the harm caused by cigarettes.

Adult smokers must be, therefore, equipped with reliable and scientifically sourced information and have access to smoke-free products so that they can at least reduce as many health risks as possible and eventually progress towards quitting smoking altogether. Besides going smoke-free, adopting other healthy practices such as exercising daily, having less screen time, meditating, sleeping on time, consuming a balanced and nutritive diet, and improving our natural environment can also significantly contribute towards a better lifestyle. The goal of improving public health globally can be achieved through practical and innovative health strategies, specialized efforts by health authorities that promote healthy practices, and individual and collective initiatives towards adopting a more stimulative and healthier lifestyle.

Writer is a correspondent, Daily Times and tweets at @maferozi)