Seafood exports jump 39.6% to $134m in four months

The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 39.65 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The country earned $134.596 from seafood exports during July-October (2022-23) against the exports of US $96.384 4 million in July-October (2021-22), showing growth of around 39.65, PBS reported. In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 40.93 percent by going up from 36,088 metric tons last year to 50,859 metric tons in first four months of last year. On year-on-year basis, the seafood exports increased by 38.65 percent to $54.662 million in October 2022 from the exports of $39.425 million during October 2021.