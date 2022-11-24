Nushrratt to begin shoot for horror film ‘Chhori 2’

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has recently won an award for ‘Chhorii’ at Filmfare middle east awards and has already kick-started the preparation for ‘Chhorii 2’. Now the actress along with her team is all set to kick-start shoot for ‘Chhorii 2’ at the same time when ‘Chhorii’ is clocking 1 year to its release. Bharuccha had won accolades for evolving as an actor in the layered horror film Chhorri and now she is all set to start the shoot for the film, it will be exciting to see how the film unravels.

Talking about the same, she said, “I am starting to shoot for Chhorii 2 on 27th, it’s uncanny because Chhorii released last year on the same date. It’s even more uncanny because I just won a Filmfare middle east award for Chhorii and have just come back from the award function and now I am directly diving into the shooting of Chhorii 2. I cannot even begin to tell you how scary the script is. I am doing the Muhurat shoot today. We are celebrating the award we got for Chhorii as well”.

Recently, her film Ram Setu next to Akshay Kumar was released and received positive response from the fans and critics alike. Fans and netizens got excited to seeing Nushrratt in a very unique role and totally enjoyed the story of Ram Setu.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has an interesting lineup of films like ‘Chhorii 2’, sequel of her critically acclaimed film, ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.