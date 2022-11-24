LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday declined a request to stop law enforcement agencies from use of tear gas at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led march in Rawalpindi on November 26, and sought a reply from the federal government and other respondents over the matter.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by Shireen Nawaz against the possible use of tear gas at the march on Nov 26.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that his client had already filed a petition against use of tear gas by the law enforcement agencies at protests and it was fixed for hearing on December 15. He underscored that the use of tear gas shells posed serious risks to human lives and the environment.

He submitted that as per media reports, the law enforcement agencies were issued 50,000 canisters and 36000 gas guns to be used at PTI-led march in Rawalpindi on Nov 26. He submitted that such excessive use of tear gas would affect the residents of the locality, if used.

He submitted that use of tear gas on citizens should not be a choice when alternate means were available to control riots. He pleaded with the court to restrain law enforcement agencies from possible use of tear gas on the PTI march on Nov 26.

However, the court declined the request to immediately stop law enforcement agencies from use of tear gas at the PTI march and sought a reply from the federal government and other respondents.