President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi approved the summary for the appointments of the new COAS, CJCSC on Thursday.

Following a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the president signed the summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Lt Gen Munir, who was also Pakistan’s chief spy, will take over from outgoing COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa on November 29, who retires later this month after a six-year term.

COAS Gen Bajwa, who was appointed as the army chief in 2016, will retire on November 29. He was initially set to hang up his boots in 2019, but the PTI-led government gave him a three-year extension.

The names were finalised following the special federal cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement on Twitter, saying the premier had made the choice while exercising his constitutional powers.

The information minister added that the summary of the appointment has been sent to President Arif Alvi for ratification.

Speaking to the media minutes after the announcement was made, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the “advice” had been forwarded to President Arif Alvi.

He expressed the hope that the president would not make the appointment “controversial” and would endorse the advice of the premier.