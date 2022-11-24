Rupee sheds against dollar

Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee depreciated by 39 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs 223.80 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 223.41. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 228.75 and Rs 231 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by Rs 1.79 and closed at Rs 231.10 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 229.31. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.58, whereas an increase of Rs 1.41 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 266.06 as compared to its last closing of Rs264.65. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 11 paisas to close at Rs 60.93 and Rs 59.53 respectively.