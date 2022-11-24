Mariah to open for Santa at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Make her wish come true. Mariah Carey, will be ringing in the holiday season by performing at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. In what is sure to be a historical parade finale, this pop star will sing her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on Nov. 24 around noon Eastern Standard Time, just before Santa Claus arrives at Macy’s 34th Street store in Herald Square.

“My childhood dream is coming to life!” Mariah wrote on Instagram on Nov. 18, as she announced the news. “I’m going to be opening for the one and only Santa Claus at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!” The “Fantasy” singer joins an all-star line-up of parade performers, including Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl, Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, Dionne Warwick, Jordin Sparks, Sean Paul, the stars of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and more.

Often dubbed “Queen of Christmas”-a term she recently tried to trademark-Mariah has been getting into the festive spirit ever since Halloween ended. On Nov. 1, she posted an Instagram video where she is seen riding a bike and wearing a witch’s hat to spooky music, as she gives an evil laugh at the camera. Then, in a flash, Mariah is transported into a winter wonderland, wearing a one-piece Santa suit-this time riding a reindeer as her hit “All I Want for Christmas” plays in the background.

The 52-year-old captioned the video, “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! #MariahSZN.”

Mariah’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was released in 1994. The holiday track went on to become the best-selling Christmas song of all time, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts during its 25th anniversary year in 2019.

Coverage of the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off live from NYC at 9:00am EST on Nov. 24 on NBC or streaming on Peacock from 9 a.m. to noon in all time zones.