Moral training key for prevailing justice in society: Baligh

University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Media and Communication Studies (SMCS) organized the 1st three days International Media and Communication Conference on the completion of two hundred years of Urdu Journalism.

Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, Governor of the Punjab joined the chief guest of the conference. Director General UMT Abid Sherwani, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, Dean School of Media and Communication Studies Dr. Prof. Anjum Zia, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Shahid Munir, Senior Journalist Mujibur Rahman Shami, Salim Bukhari, Salman Ghani, Dr. Altaf, Former Senator Javed Jabbar, faculty, staff and a large number students participated in the conference.

100 research papers on Urdu Journalism were presented in the conference to find the solutions of challenges faced by Urdu Journalism.

Dean SMCS Dr. Prof. Anjum Zia in his opening remarks thanked Governor Punjab and other guests for joining the conference. She said that only UMT has got the honor of organizing a conference on the completion of two hundred years of Urdu journalism in Pakistan. She said that the purpose of this conference is to revive Urdu journalism by highlighting the importance of Urdu language.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman congratulated the UMT administration for organizing a successful conference. He said that Urdu is a language that integrates all other languages. He said that in 1857 Urdu language played a very important role and so has a significant place in the whole world. He further said that the Urdu language and journalism have a very important role in the history of the subcontinent. Governor Punjab said that journalists have always made sacrifices in the history of the subcontinent and I am deeply saddened by the recent death of journalist Arshad Sharif. In his concluding remarks, he said that the moral training of people is very important so that the system of justice can be practiced in society.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza expressed his views and said that our problems and direction will be fixed by modifying our thinking. He said that we have no existence without Urdu journalism, so our young generation has to carry this mission forward. He said that UMT is one of the best universities in Pakistan and will soon be among the best universities in the world because now we are competing with the best universities in the world.

DGUMT Abid Sherwani expressed his views and said that this is the first international conference of its kind to be held on the Urdu language and Urdu journalism. Along with providing quality education to its students, UMT also provides successful and useful platforms like this conference to groom them, he added.

Senior journalist Salman Ghani, while expressing his views, congratulated UMT for organizing this fruitful conference and said that a great person like Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad Shaheed has made a successful institution like UMT which is truly dedicated to the promotion of education. He said that UMT has a very important role in shaping the standards and character of the youth with education. The important role of the Urdu newspaper in the freedom of Pakistan can never be forgotten, he expressed.

Senior Journalist Mujibur Rahman Shami while addressing congratulated the management and media department of UMT for organizing the first International Conference on Urdu Journalism in Pakistan. He said that Urdu newspapers have fought battles for freedom. He said that generation after generation, Urdu literature has trained people. We have to further strengthen the importance and role of Urdu journalism, he advised.

Former Senator Javed Jabbar, highlighting the importance of the Urdu language and Urdu journalism, said that there is no example of the hardships and difficulties endured by journalists.

At the conference, International journalists highlighted the role and importance of journalism through Zoom and said that journalism plays an important role in community building in a country. At the end of the ceremony, DGUMT Abid Sherwani along with Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza and Prof. Anjum Zia presented a souvenir to Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman.