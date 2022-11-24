Punjab CM announces ownership rights for residents of ‘Kachi Abadi’

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi announced various development projects for Khanewal including the ownership rights for residents of “Kachi Abadi” of Tehsil Jahania.

Addressing a public gathering at Chaudhry Pervez Elahi stadium Jahania on Wednesday, the CM said all possible efforts were being made to provide relief to the masses. He said various development projects have been started across the province for public facilitation.

He announced various development projects for the district and also announced ownership rights for residents of “Kachi Abadi” in Tehsil Jahania. He said Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanewal would be upgraded to 150 beds from 40 beds while a blood bank and labour rooms would be established at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahania.

He said a trauma centre would also be constructed in Jahania while the campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University would be established at Jahania and Kacha Khue.

The CM further announced Girls Degree College Jahania would be upgraded and a new Children’s Hospital would be constructed there. He said speedo bus services would be extended to Jahania and Thatha Sadiqabad for providing transportation facilities to the masses.

He said ambulances would be to 11 Basic Health Units of Tehsil Jahania. He said MRI machine would be installed at DHQ Hospital Khanewal.

He said the motorbike service of Rescue 1122 would be started soon in Jahania and he also announced funds of Rs 200 million for the sewerage system in Thatha Sadiqabad, adding 100 kilometre roads would be constructed in PP-209 and PP-210 constituencies and also announced that 50 water filtration plants would be installed at NA-147.

He said school kids would get a double scholarship in the province and announced small farmers, who cultivate less than 12.5 acres of land, would be given free solar water pumps.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said maximum facilitation was a mission and added that people would witness positive change in their lives.

Sir Ganga Ram’s great-granddaughter meets Punjab CM: Ms Kesha Ram Hinsdale, the great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office along with her husband Jacob Croteau Hinsdale here on Wednesday.

The CM appreciated the valuable services of Sir Ganga Ram in the social sector and announced the restoration of Gangaram’s residence in Taxali Gate to convert it into a museum. Ganga Ram served the people regardless of race and color and dedicated his life to the service of humanity; he noted and added that the world never forgets those who served human beings. Ganga Ram is still alive in hearts, he stated.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi pointed out that he built a new 200-bed emergency block in Ganga Ram Hospital in his previous tenure and inaugurated the first phase of the mother and child block in this hospital. Medicines are available free of cost in all the emergency rooms of the government hospitals of Punjab, he remarked.

Through the health card, every citizen of Punjab can get free treatment for up to one million rupees per year. Cancer treatment through modern cyber knife technology has also been included in the health card; CM added and concluded that the Punjab government has allocated 125 billion rupees annually for free treatment through the health card.

Kesha Ram Hinsdale said that she visited Ganga Ram Hospital where patients are getting free medicines and the best treatment. It is heartening to see the mother and child block in Ganga Ram Hospital.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s work in the health sector is seen in the real sense for the convenience of the common man; she said and added that she will never forget it.

Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, former federal secretary Salman Ghani former principal secretary GM Sikandar, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical College University Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical College University Dr Shamsa Humayun, secretary specialized healthcare and medical education, secretary Punjab assembly, COO Ferozsons Laboratories Usman Khalid Waheed, Aamir Zafar, Sikandar Zaman and others were also present in the meeting.