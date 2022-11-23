Muqam reviews Lok Mela arrangements

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday visited National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage – Lok Virsa and reviewed arrangements for ten-day folk festival (Lok Mela).

He took a round of different provincial pavilions and other cultural pavilions setup for the festival among which ten-stalls are specifically allocated for the artisans of flood affected areas.

Senior officials of Lok Virsa briefed the Adviser to Prime Minister about the arrangements for ten-day folk festival known as ‘Lok Mela’.

The Lok Mela will start from November 25 and inaugural ceremony “Chadarposhi” of the ten-day Lok Mela would be held on November 26. Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam will be chief guest on the occasion.

He said that National Heritage and Culture Division is determined for the conservation, preservation and propagation of folk cultural heritage of the country. Adviser to Prime Minister said that the folk festival serves to disseminate the dynamic creativity of our countryside and would give rural folk a pride in their identity.

He said that Lok Mela is being organized for the promotion of indigenous folk heritage of the country and strengthen national harmony and integration.

Engr Amir Muqam said the Lok Mela also aimed to provide a platform to artisans and folk artists to display their skills.