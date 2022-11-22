US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said he is committed to increasing bilateral commerce and investment between the two nations, according to US-Pakistan Green Alliance, which aims to support climate-smart agriculture and private sector-led growth in Pakistan,

Blome paid a visit to Karachi on November 17 and 18. During his stay, he emphasised the close relations between the two nations and called for further strengthening their strong economic collaboration and public health cooperation.

The ambassador saw the numerous ways in which the two nations continue to forge a solid partnership during meetings with officials of the American Business Council, the Agha Khan University Hospital, and a deaf school supported by KFC.

The ambassador highlighted how Washington and Islamabad should support broad-based, equitable, and sustainable economic growth for both countries during his discussions with business executives at the American Business Council.

The US is Pakistan’s largest bilateral trade partner and one of its largest sources of foreign direct investment, with US investment in Pakistan increasing more than 50% in the past year.

Ambassador Blome also met with Aga Khan University Hospital leadership where he learned about their operations and toured the facilities.

In 2012, the US Development Finance Corporation provided a $30 million loan to expand Aga Khan’s hospital and healthcare facilities. The US remains committed to expanding healthcare cooperation with Pakistan.

Blome visited a KFC-funded school for the deaf community and ate lunch at one of the KFC establishments that hires persons with disabilities.

He was impressed to see that KFC not only donated to the flood-relief efforts but that it is taking corporate responsibility to heart by creating meaningful job opportunities for the hard-of-hearing and leading the way on inclusivity.

While the private sector and citizens have each given more than $32 million to flood relief operations, the United States government has so far provided $97 million.

The US government is committed to deepening all facets of bilateral partnerships, including those in education, interpersonal relationships, sustainable energy, and health-related collaboration.