Mahnoor Baloch’s latest pictures go viral

Pictures of veteran actor and model Mahnoor Baloch are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Mahnoor Baloch shared the viral pictures of her at an event on Instagram.

Mahnoor Baloch won hearts with her latest clicks. Netizens complimented her looks and showered their love with their heartwarming comments.

“Uffff haseen as always MashAllah”

“Haseeen tareen ”

“She is love an embodiment of beauty, joy and happiness. Always feel happy to see her.”

“I wish once i meet you in my life”

“Still gorgeous and beautiful.”

“Very gorgeous, very stunning and very beautiful lady.”

“You are so graceful”

“Absolutely gorgeous”

The veteran star has a huge fanbase on the picture and video-sharing application, where she updates fans about her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, she turned heads with her stunning clicks of her in a black jacket and jeans.

Apart from modelling, Mahnoor Baloch has proved her mettle in the acting industry through her work in superhit serials and telefilms with “Mera Saaein 2” and “Apni Apni Love Story” being some of them.