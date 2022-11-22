Punjab CM bans maize transportation to other provinces

A delegation of the dairy farmers association met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office on Monday and apprised him of problems of the livestock and dairy farming sector.

The CM issued instructions for resolving the issues and imposed a ban on inter-provincial transportation of maize in Punjab. He said that transportation of the produce would not be allowed out of the province to meet the needs of livestock, especially the poultry industry and dairy farming.

“The decision would benefit the local poultry industry by meeting its needs,” he said, and added that instructions had been issued to the district police officers (DPOs) and deputy commissioners of the respective districts to prevent transportation and movement of maize on the exit routes of Punjab. He also directed the Livestock Department to prepare a provincial livestock policy in consultation with the stakeholders.

A committee was also formed under Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin to formulate a livestock policy. The committee would include manufacturers and farmers of the livestock and dairy farming sector.

The CM said that the Punjab government would manufacture effective vaccines at local level to protect animals from diseases and added that the private sector would also be included in the process. He tasked the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) vice chancellor to prepare local vaccine in six months and added that animals would be vaccinated every year to protect them from diseases. He also directed the Livestock Department to prepare a timetable for vaccination against diseases and said that the staff should regularly conduct field visits to keep an eye on animal diseases.

The chief minister said that the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board would be activated and it would be reconstituted to include experts in it. Consultants would be hired from local universities to promote livestock and dairy farming at the grassroots level, he added.

Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin, Rasikh Elahi, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Bank of Punjab President Hamesh Khan, secretaries of livestock and food departments and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi has said that new linear accelerators are being purchased for Mayo and Jinnah hospitals of Lahore for treatment of cancer patients. He was chairing a meeting to review steps taken for purchase of new linear accelerators. Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr. Nadeem Hafeez and Dr. Abrar from Mayo Hospital gave briefing to the health secretary. Special Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Amjad, Dr. Sabahat, MS Lady Wellington Hospital, additional secretary procurement and related officers participated in the meeting.

The health secretary said 100 percent transparency would be ensured in the process of purchasing new linear accelerators. He instructed the administration of Jinnah Hospital to present details in the Board of Directors meeting.