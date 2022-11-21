Toshakhana Reference: Islamabad court starts trial against Imran Khan

After receiving a referral of criminal proceedings from Pakistan’s Election Commission, the District Court of Islamabad began the trial against former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has also been summoned to appear before the trial court of Islamabad tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the channel report, Toshakhana’s case will be heard tomorrow by Islamabad District Court’s Additional Sessions, Judge Zafar Iqbal.

According to the report, the Commission referred the Toshakhana case to the District and Sessions Judge.

The District Election Commissioner sent the Toshakhana reference to the trial court under Sections 137, 170, and 167 of the Election Act, requesting that Imran Khan be tried for corrupt practice.

It is also requested that the trial court punish Imran Khan for his corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173, which provide for three years in prison and a fine.