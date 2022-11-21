HR bodies emphasized to protect rights of IIOJK children

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a refugee organization, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were seeking the world’s attention towards Indian atrocities against them. In a statement issued here on the eve of International Children’s Day, while drawing the attention of the international community and human rights organizations to the plight of millions of children in the occupied valley, Uzair said, “The biggest victims of India’s brutal occupation are the innocent children of Kashmir.” “Kashmiri children are being killed by Indian soldiers under a systematic plan,” he maintained. “Since 1989, more than 107,890 children have been made orphans in Jammu and Kashmir, including Tufail Mattu, while more than 1,100 innocent children have been martyred by Indian soldiers,” he lamented. He said that hundreds of Kashmiri children lost their eyesight due to the deadly pellet gun attacks of Indian soldiers. He further said that Indian armed forces’ nefarious acts were obvious and by such acts, they were trying to convert the Muslim majority state into a minority. Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat called upon the international community, human rights organizations to put pressure on the Modi government to promote and protect the rights of Kashmiri children in accordance with international laws and norms.