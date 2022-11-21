Scout Cadet College Batrasi our pride: Governor KP

Acting Governor KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Sunday said that Scouts Cadet College Batrasi was one of the best educational institutions in the country and it was our pride and distinction, he said while addressing the 17th annual parents day of Batrasi Cadet College here Sunday. The Acting Governor said that the name earned by the students of the College in sports and co-curricular activities across the country needed no introduction in the background of this high performance as its Principal and his team had played an important role in this regard. He appreciated the excellent efforts of the Principal and administration of the College for organizing the beautiful event and commended the excellent performance of the scout cadets and the arrangements of the event. The students of the College presented a beautiful folk dance to reflect the civilization and culture of the four provinces of the country by reflecting the national unity. Later, Chief Commissioner Sarfaraz Qamar Daha along with the Principal awarded prizes to the students, teachers and other college staff who have rendered outstanding services in various fields.